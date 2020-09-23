Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $241,854,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,471.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 178,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

