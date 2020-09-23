Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 84,381 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Osisko gold royalties worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 103.6% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 468,100 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 221,320 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 52.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 461,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 40.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 542,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

OR stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

