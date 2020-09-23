Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Mastercraft Boat worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

MCFT stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

