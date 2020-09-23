Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,570 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of US Ecology worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.