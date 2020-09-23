Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,658 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Forward Air worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

