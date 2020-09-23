Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,654 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $1,765,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

