Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 22,313 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 219,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,265.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

