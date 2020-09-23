Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,502 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 524.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 33.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.79. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.