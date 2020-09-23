Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,628 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,628 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ebix worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 103.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ebix stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $604.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

