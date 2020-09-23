Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,714 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $533.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.37. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

