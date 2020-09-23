Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 547,996 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,319,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after acquiring an additional 307,519 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,582,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 525,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBI stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 3.02. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBI. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

