Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Sells A$9,259,500.00 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Anthony Rozic sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.52 ($13.23), for a total transaction of A$9,259,500.00 ($6,613,928.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$14.11.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

