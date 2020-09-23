GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $150,732.30 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $150,732.30 and $886.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.01481179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00075659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00199081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000674 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,494,828 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

