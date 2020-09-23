Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Price Target Raised to C$0.21

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.19 to C$0.21 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

TGOD stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.31. 434,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

