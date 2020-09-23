Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.57 ($80.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €33.14 ($38.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Grenke has a 52-week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52-week high of €104.40 ($122.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.50.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

