Guggenheim Boosts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

NKE stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $4,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nike by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $3,145,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

