Guy Lansdown Purchases 9,000 Shares of South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) Stock

South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) insider Guy Lansdown bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.89 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of A$70,992.00 ($50,708.57).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

Get South32 alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.77%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.