Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

