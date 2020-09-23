Head to Head Analysis: TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Verizon Communications (OTCMKTS:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.76% 32.15% 6.87% TELIA Co A B/ADR 3.14% 3.42% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.88 $19.27 billion $4.81 12.44 TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.10 billion 1.83 $750.54 million $0.37 21.49

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TELIA Co A B/ADR. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 15 8 1 2.42 TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 2 2 0 2.00

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $62.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Verizon Communications pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

