Head to Head Comparison: Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) & The Pennant Group (OTCMKTS:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Accelera Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.46%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Accelera Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $338.53 million 3.18 $2.55 million $0.52 74.10 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Accelera Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Accelera Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

