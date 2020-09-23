Head-To-Head Contrast: INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) vs. Boston Scientific (OTCMKTS:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Scientific and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 19 3 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.14 $4.70 billion $1.58 24.43 INVO Bioscience $1.48 million 21.37 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 39.18% 12.86% 5.76% INVO Bioscience -372.06% N/A -222.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats INVO Bioscience on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

