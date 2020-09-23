Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.39 ($62.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Friday, August 14th.

ETR:HFG opened at €42.20 ($49.65) on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €12.66 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of €53.35 ($62.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.57 and a 200 day moving average of €37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

