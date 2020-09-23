Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Hercules Capital worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $240,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

