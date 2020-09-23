HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report $18.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.58 million to $22.05 million. HEXO reported sales of $11.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.