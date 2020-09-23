Honest (HNST) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Honest has a total market capitalization of $925,239.73 and $116,239.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.01482492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00075171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00198230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.