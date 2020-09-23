i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $2,769,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

