IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. IMV posted sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $3.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 million, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. IMV had a negative return on equity of 328.42% and a negative net margin of 7,814.78%.

IMV stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $321.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.82.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

