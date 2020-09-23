Incent Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,066.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.01482492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00075171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00198230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

