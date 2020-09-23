Insider Buying: Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Insider Buys 27,155 Shares of Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.77.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

