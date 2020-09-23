Insider Selling: NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells 2,583 Shares of Stock

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.21 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$10,877.01 ($7,769.30).

Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 32,570 shares of NIB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.21 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$137,184.84 ($97,989.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. NIB’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

