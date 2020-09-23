Insider Selling: NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells 32,570 Shares of Stock

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 32,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.21 ($3.01), for a total value of A$137,184.84 ($97,989.17).

Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 2,583 shares of NIB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.21 ($3.01), for a total value of A$10,877.01 ($7,769.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$5.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

