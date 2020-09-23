Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given a C$23.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Interfor (TSE:IFP) received a C$23.50 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

TSE IFP traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 202,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,999. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

