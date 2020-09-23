Interzone (ITZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,317.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.88 or 0.03177903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.38 or 0.02029373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00420908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00860590 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00500863 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

