Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $126.71

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and traded as low as $123.02. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $123.22, with a volume of 13,477 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.