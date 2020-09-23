Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.00

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and traded as high as $55.49. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 307,717 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.