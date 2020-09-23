Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 23rd (APA, ARQT, AUDC, AUPH, AXGN, BIDU, BLKB, CCAP, CMBM, CRDF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 23rd:

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

