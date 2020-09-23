Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,967 call options on the company. This is an increase of 671% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 45,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,012,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

