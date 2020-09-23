Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 1-Day Volume Tops $15,676.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.72 million and $15,676.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

