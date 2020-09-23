IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.20 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. IoTeX has a market cap of $36.64 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Gate.io, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

