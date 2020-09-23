IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.0530 on Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $44.34 million and $8.82 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00225043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01481711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00076126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00198704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000672 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,320,514 coins and its circulating supply is 836,397,721 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

