iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10,458.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,974.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.