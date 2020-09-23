iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,710 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,610,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,857,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,903,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

