JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $140.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

NYSE:NKE traded up $10.76 on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. 1,244,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

