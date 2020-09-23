JUST (JST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.84 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $83.89 million and approximately $93.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.01481179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00075659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00199081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

