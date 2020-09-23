KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $49.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

