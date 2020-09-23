KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 529,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

