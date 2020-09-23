Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

