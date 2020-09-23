Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Klepierre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Klepierre has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Klepierre
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
