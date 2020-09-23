Klimatas Price Tops $0.0296 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $21,405.70 and approximately $338.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00448965 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012420 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006804 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001608 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.