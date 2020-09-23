Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,894. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

