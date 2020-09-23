Kryll Tops One Day Volume of $12,264.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Kryll has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $12,264.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.16 or 0.04434098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

